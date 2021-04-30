Drive Poll – Cam or Mac, Who Should Be Pats’ Starting QB?

After months of speculation, Bill Belichick actually took a QB in the first round last night - for the first time ever as Patriots' head coach mind you - when he selected Michael McCorkle "Mac" Jones with the 15th overall pick.

Yet after drafting the Jones, the first QB taken in the first round by the Patriots since 1993, Bill Belichick said "Cam is our guy."

So, do you want Cam to be the guy? Cam, who threw for just five passing touchdowns entering Week 17 last season? Or should the Pats hand it over to the kid from Day 1?