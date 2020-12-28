Drive Poll – Will You Pay Attention To Final 2 Games For Pats?

These are strange circumstances indeed for fans of the New England Patriots.

For the first time since the 2000 season, Bill Belichick's first year in charge, the Pats are set to play meaningless games at the end of the regular season after having their season effectively already come to a close.

Sure, we've seen our fair share of meaningless Week 17 games over the years, but those were always with a spot in the playoffs secured. Even in 2008 and 2002, the two years during the dynasty which the Pats failed to make the postseason, it was still meaningful until the final whistle of the year.

Now, what's the point? Watching Cam Newton continue to lead the most anemic offense in the NFL? At least if Bill put Jarrett Stidham in, Pats fans could get a glimpse of something different. A palate cleanser of sorts after a brutal couple of weeks.

But I digress. How enthusiastically will you be following these final two games for the Patriots in 2020?