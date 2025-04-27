Duran Triples and Steals Home [VIDEO]

Jarren Duran tripled and in the top of the 3rd inning in Game 2 against Cleveland on Saturday, April 26th and then stole home, with Rafael Devers at the plate

The run gave Boston a 6-0 lead at the time.

It was the Red Sox' first straight steal of home in exactly 16 years when Jacoby Ellsbury did it on April 26, 2009 against the New York Yankees.

Duran is the 1st Red Sox player in at least the Expansion Era (since 1961) to steal home on the next batter after hitting a triple. The last player to do so was Peter Kozma of the St. Louis Cardinals who did it on September 21, 2012 against the Chicago Cubs (source: Elias).

Boston and Cleveland will play the final game of the 3-game series on Sunday, with the pregame starting at 12:40 and 1st pitch at 1:40 p.m.

