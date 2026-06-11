TICKET TV: Messalonskee Eagles Visit Hampden Academy Broncos in Varsity Baseball

TICKET TV: Messalonskee Eagles Visit Hampden Academy Broncos in Varsity Baseball

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The Messalonskee Eagles visit the Hampden Academy Broncos in varsity baseball on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

The game will begin below at 4 p.m. A replay will be available once it is processed.

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Ticket TV

Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.

Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:

TUESDAY, 6/9/2026, 4:00PM, BASEBALL, NARRAGUAGUS AT ORONO
WEDNESDAY, 6/10/2026, 5:00PM, SOFTBALL, LAWRENCE AT OLD TOWN
THURSDAY, 6/11/2026, 4:00PM, BASEBALL, MESSALONSKEE AT HAMPDEN
THURSDAY, 6/11/2026, 5:30PM, BASEBALL, MT BLUE AT BANGOR
SATURDAY, 6/13/2026, TBD
SATURDAY, 6/13/2026, TBD

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Filed Under: Hampden Academy Broncos, Messalonskee Eagles
Categories: Articles, Exclusive Videos, High School Baseball, High School Sports, Ticket TV, Videos

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