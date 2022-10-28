Eastern Maine Middle School Cross Country Championships [RESULTS]

The Eastern Maine Middle School Cross Country Championships took place on a beautiful Thursday, October 27th, at Saxl Park in Bangor.

Here are the Team and Individual Results

Girls Team Results

  1. Brewer Consolidated Middle School 50
  2. William Cohen School 53
  3. Hermon Middle School 95

Girls Individual Results

  Event 1  Girls 3k Run CC

  1 Hallie Coots               8 Nokomis MS            13:20.94    1
  2 Bixby Lavigueur            7 Brewer CS             13:24.88    2
  3 Sofia Short                8 Nokomis MS            13:29.33    3
  4 Emmanuelle Karsh           6 William S Cohen MS    13:50.76    4
  5 Sara Simsay                7 Brewer CS             14:22.92    5
  6 Lily Murphy                6 Nokomis MS            14:36.72    6
  7 Cadance Levesque           5 Brewer CS             14:50.95    7
  8 Gracie Fecteau             7 Hermon MS             15:03.82    8
  9 Helene Rueter              6 William S Cohen MS    15:17.56    9
 10 Gabriella Johnson          6 Hermon MS             15:21.33   10
 11 Cambree Powell             7 James Doughty MS      15:25.33   11
 12 Alexandra Tunick           6 William S Cohen MS    15:46.89   12
 13 Gabriella Curtis           8 William S Cohen MS    16:02.96   13
 14 Anna-Reta Pinette          5 Hermon MS             17:03.50   14
 15 Sofie Rueter              10 William S Cohen MS    17:14.92   15
 16 Estelle Smith              6 Brewer CS             17:16.43   16
 17 Graycen Lundy              6 William S Cohen MS    17:23.82   17
 18 Addie Potter               8 William S Cohen MS    17:33.19   18
 19 Madyson Burgess            6 James Doughty MS      18:04.39   19
 20 Olivia Day                 5 Brewer CS             19:04.48   20
 21 Ansley Uhlenhake           7 Brewer CS             19:12.34   21
 22 Mirabel Thibodeau          7 Brewer CS             19:59.74   22
 23 Cara Brown                 7 Brewer CS             20:11.83   23
 24 Keyzli McAfee              6 Brewer CS             20:15.69   24
 25 Delia Gobeil               6 Brewer CS             21:40.46   25
 26 Lydia Gobeil               5 Brewer CS             21:40.55   26
 27 Autumn Thayer              6 Brewer CS             21:50.39   27
 28 Annabelle Day              6 Brewer CS             22:26.83   28
 29 Lily Drake                 7 James Doughty MS      23:00.32   29
 30 Kyra White                 7 James Doughty MS      24:33.58   30
 31 Ava Adams                  6 Hermon MS             24:37.88   31
 32 Jillain Percy              6 Hermon MS             24:38.58   32

Boys Team Results

  1. Willam S. Cohen Middle School 21
  2. Brewer Consolidated Middle School 58
  3. Nokomis Middle School 87
  4. Hermon Middle School 128
  5. James Doughty Middle School 142

 

Boys Individual Results

  1 Sam Dineen                 8 William S Cohen MS    11:32.78    1
  2 Nathan Chute               8 William S Cohen MS    12:05.20    2
  3 Daniel Robbins             7 William S Cohen MS    12:10.78    3
  4 Matt Goodwin               8 Brewer CS             12:22.36    4
  5 Connor Downs               7 Nokomis MS            12:33.63    5
  6 William Ainsworth          5 Nokomis MS            12:35.33    6
  7 Noah Wilcox                7 William S Cohen MS    12:39.29    7
  8 Mathias Porter             7 William S Cohen MS    12:41.64    8
  9 Kai Grosjean               7 James Doughty MS      12:46.02    9
 10 DJ Dunning                 8 Brewer CS             12:48.19   10
 11 Ryder Wilson               7 Nokomis MS            12:50.60   11
 12 Brian Pangburn             7 William S Cohen MS    12:50.95   12
 13 Shreyas Handral            8 Brewer CS             12:51.73   13
 14 Bruce Boyingtom            7 Brewer CS             13:25.77   14
 15 Ryan Baker                 8 Hermon MS             13:25.99   15
 16 Max Kuhn                   7 William S Cohen MS    13:36.54   16
 17 Liam Robichaud             5 Brewer CS             13:45.04   17
 18 Daniel Munoz               8 William S Cohen MS    13:53.13   18
 19 Cade Bateman               5 Hermon MS             13:55.16   19
 20 Kellan Powell              6 James Doughty MS      14:03.37   20
 21 Dylan Jaime Hewes          6 William S Cohen MS    14:06.56   21
 22 Ryder Knowles              7 Brewer CS             14:15.98   22
 23 John Dufresne              8 William S Cohen MS    14:19.10   23
 24 Jaxson Davis               6 William S Cohen MS    14:19.84   24
 25 Jack Fraser                5 Brewer CS             14:23.52   25
 26 Jackson Allen              6 Hermon MS             14:28.20   26
 27 Cole Hubbard               8 Brewer CS             14:54.51   27
 28 Spencer McIntosh           6 Brewer CS             14:56.95   28
 29 Cody Berry                 5 Brewer CS             15:32.25   29
 30 Roman Allen                5 Hermon MS             15:36.92   30
 31 Leo Tang                   7 William S Cohen MS    16:07.45   31
 32 Philip Harth               7 Nokomis MS            16:25.21   32
 33 Andrew Franklin            8 Nokomis MS            16:30.11   33
 34 Jacob Grant                7 Brewer CS             16:40.37   34
 35 Ian Thayer                 7 Brewer CS             16:40.39   35
 36 Zander DePhillipo          7 James Doughty MS      17:03.43   36
 37 Ashden Lewey               7 James Doughty MS      17:13.35   37
 38 Joseph Belanger            8 Hermon MS             17:30.95   38
 39 Josh Nadeau                7 Hermon MS             17:37.63   39
 40 Mitchell Morin             7 James Doughty MS      17:43.64   40
 41 Boede Sines                6 William S Cohen MS    17:47.23   41
 42 Dominick Cianchette        5 Hermon MS             18:02.21   42
 43 Cameron Violette           8 Brewer CS             18:13.63   43
 44 Braden Allen               7 Brewer CS             18:20.65   44
 45 Keegan Newell              6 Hermon MS             18:29.11   45
 46 Austin Zaro                6 James Doughty MS      18:51.67   46
 47 Aarav Jain                 5 Brewer CS             19:58.20   47
 48 Michael McGinn             6 Brewer CS             20:15.72   48
 49 Trenton Parson             7 Hermon MS             20:24.83   49
 50 Vyom Sathyanyarayanan      8 William S Cohen MS    20:54.03   50
 51 Matthew Carle              6 Hermon MS             21:03.24   51
 52 Camden Bryant              7 Brewer CS             21:20.86   52
 53 Linus Clark                8 William S Cohen MS    22:04.68   53
 54 Jackson Michaud            6 Hermon MS             22:29.88   54
 55 Noah Fellis                6 James Doughty MS      22:33.20   55

Results via Sub5

