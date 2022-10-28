Eastern Maine Middle School Cross Country Championships [RESULTS]

The Eastern Maine Middle School Cross Country Championships took place on a beautiful Thursday, October 27th, at Saxl Park in Bangor.

Here are the Team and Individual Results

Girls Team Results

Brewer Consolidated Middle School 50 William Cohen School 53 Hermon Middle School 95

Girls Individual Results

Event 1 Girls 3k Run CC 1 Hallie Coots 8 Nokomis MS 13:20.94 1 2 Bixby Lavigueur 7 Brewer CS 13:24.88 2 3 Sofia Short 8 Nokomis MS 13:29.33 3 4 Emmanuelle Karsh 6 William S Cohen MS 13:50.76 4 5 Sara Simsay 7 Brewer CS 14:22.92 5 6 Lily Murphy 6 Nokomis MS 14:36.72 6 7 Cadance Levesque 5 Brewer CS 14:50.95 7 8 Gracie Fecteau 7 Hermon MS 15:03.82 8 9 Helene Rueter 6 William S Cohen MS 15:17.56 9 10 Gabriella Johnson 6 Hermon MS 15:21.33 10 11 Cambree Powell 7 James Doughty MS 15:25.33 11 12 Alexandra Tunick 6 William S Cohen MS 15:46.89 12 13 Gabriella Curtis 8 William S Cohen MS 16:02.96 13 14 Anna-Reta Pinette 5 Hermon MS 17:03.50 14 15 Sofie Rueter 10 William S Cohen MS 17:14.92 15 16 Estelle Smith 6 Brewer CS 17:16.43 16 17 Graycen Lundy 6 William S Cohen MS 17:23.82 17 18 Addie Potter 8 William S Cohen MS 17:33.19 18 19 Madyson Burgess 6 James Doughty MS 18:04.39 19 20 Olivia Day 5 Brewer CS 19:04.48 20 21 Ansley Uhlenhake 7 Brewer CS 19:12.34 21 22 Mirabel Thibodeau 7 Brewer CS 19:59.74 22 23 Cara Brown 7 Brewer CS 20:11.83 23 24 Keyzli McAfee 6 Brewer CS 20:15.69 24 25 Delia Gobeil 6 Brewer CS 21:40.46 25 26 Lydia Gobeil 5 Brewer CS 21:40.55 26 27 Autumn Thayer 6 Brewer CS 21:50.39 27 28 Annabelle Day 6 Brewer CS 22:26.83 28 29 Lily Drake 7 James Doughty MS 23:00.32 29 30 Kyra White 7 James Doughty MS 24:33.58 30 31 Ava Adams 6 Hermon MS 24:37.88 31 32 Jillain Percy 6 Hermon MS 24:38.58 32

Boys Team Results

Willam S. Cohen Middle School 21 Brewer Consolidated Middle School 58 Nokomis Middle School 87 Hermon Middle School 128 James Doughty Middle School 142

Boys Individual Results

1 Sam Dineen 8 William S Cohen MS 11:32.78 1 2 Nathan Chute 8 William S Cohen MS 12:05.20 2 3 Daniel Robbins 7 William S Cohen MS 12:10.78 3 4 Matt Goodwin 8 Brewer CS 12:22.36 4 5 Connor Downs 7 Nokomis MS 12:33.63 5 6 William Ainsworth 5 Nokomis MS 12:35.33 6 7 Noah Wilcox 7 William S Cohen MS 12:39.29 7 8 Mathias Porter 7 William S Cohen MS 12:41.64 8 9 Kai Grosjean 7 James Doughty MS 12:46.02 9 10 DJ Dunning 8 Brewer CS 12:48.19 10 11 Ryder Wilson 7 Nokomis MS 12:50.60 11 12 Brian Pangburn 7 William S Cohen MS 12:50.95 12 13 Shreyas Handral 8 Brewer CS 12:51.73 13 14 Bruce Boyingtom 7 Brewer CS 13:25.77 14 15 Ryan Baker 8 Hermon MS 13:25.99 15 16 Max Kuhn 7 William S Cohen MS 13:36.54 16 17 Liam Robichaud 5 Brewer CS 13:45.04 17 18 Daniel Munoz 8 William S Cohen MS 13:53.13 18 19 Cade Bateman 5 Hermon MS 13:55.16 19 20 Kellan Powell 6 James Doughty MS 14:03.37 20 21 Dylan Jaime Hewes 6 William S Cohen MS 14:06.56 21 22 Ryder Knowles 7 Brewer CS 14:15.98 22 23 John Dufresne 8 William S Cohen MS 14:19.10 23 24 Jaxson Davis 6 William S Cohen MS 14:19.84 24 25 Jack Fraser 5 Brewer CS 14:23.52 25 26 Jackson Allen 6 Hermon MS 14:28.20 26 27 Cole Hubbard 8 Brewer CS 14:54.51 27 28 Spencer McIntosh 6 Brewer CS 14:56.95 28 29 Cody Berry 5 Brewer CS 15:32.25 29 30 Roman Allen 5 Hermon MS 15:36.92 30 31 Leo Tang 7 William S Cohen MS 16:07.45 31 32 Philip Harth 7 Nokomis MS 16:25.21 32 33 Andrew Franklin 8 Nokomis MS 16:30.11 33 34 Jacob Grant 7 Brewer CS 16:40.37 34 35 Ian Thayer 7 Brewer CS 16:40.39 35 36 Zander DePhillipo 7 James Doughty MS 17:03.43 36 37 Ashden Lewey 7 James Doughty MS 17:13.35 37 38 Joseph Belanger 8 Hermon MS 17:30.95 38 39 Josh Nadeau 7 Hermon MS 17:37.63 39 40 Mitchell Morin 7 James Doughty MS 17:43.64 40 41 Boede Sines 6 William S Cohen MS 17:47.23 41 42 Dominick Cianchette 5 Hermon MS 18:02.21 42 43 Cameron Violette 8 Brewer CS 18:13.63 43 44 Braden Allen 7 Brewer CS 18:20.65 44 45 Keegan Newell 6 Hermon MS 18:29.11 45 46 Austin Zaro 6 James Doughty MS 18:51.67 46 47 Aarav Jain 5 Brewer CS 19:58.20 47 48 Michael McGinn 6 Brewer CS 20:15.72 48 49 Trenton Parson 7 Hermon MS 20:24.83 49 50 Vyom Sathyanyarayanan 8 William S Cohen MS 20:54.03 50 51 Matthew Carle 6 Hermon MS 21:03.24 51 52 Camden Bryant 7 Brewer CS 21:20.86 52 53 Linus Clark 8 William S Cohen MS 22:04.68 53 54 Jackson Michaud 6 Hermon MS 22:29.88 54 55 Noah Fellis 6 James Doughty MS 22:33.20 55

Results via Sub5