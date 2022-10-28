Eastern Maine Middle School Cross Country Championships [RESULTS]
The Eastern Maine Middle School Cross Country Championships took place on a beautiful Thursday, October 27th, at Saxl Park in Bangor.
Here are the Team and Individual Results
Girls Team Results
- Brewer Consolidated Middle School 50
- William Cohen School 53
- Hermon Middle School 95
Girls Individual Results
Event 1 Girls 3k Run CC 1 Hallie Coots 8 Nokomis MS 13:20.94 1 2 Bixby Lavigueur 7 Brewer CS 13:24.88 2 3 Sofia Short 8 Nokomis MS 13:29.33 3 4 Emmanuelle Karsh 6 William S Cohen MS 13:50.76 4 5 Sara Simsay 7 Brewer CS 14:22.92 5 6 Lily Murphy 6 Nokomis MS 14:36.72 6 7 Cadance Levesque 5 Brewer CS 14:50.95 7 8 Gracie Fecteau 7 Hermon MS 15:03.82 8 9 Helene Rueter 6 William S Cohen MS 15:17.56 9 10 Gabriella Johnson 6 Hermon MS 15:21.33 10 11 Cambree Powell 7 James Doughty MS 15:25.33 11 12 Alexandra Tunick 6 William S Cohen MS 15:46.89 12 13 Gabriella Curtis 8 William S Cohen MS 16:02.96 13 14 Anna-Reta Pinette 5 Hermon MS 17:03.50 14 15 Sofie Rueter 10 William S Cohen MS 17:14.92 15 16 Estelle Smith 6 Brewer CS 17:16.43 16 17 Graycen Lundy 6 William S Cohen MS 17:23.82 17 18 Addie Potter 8 William S Cohen MS 17:33.19 18 19 Madyson Burgess 6 James Doughty MS 18:04.39 19 20 Olivia Day 5 Brewer CS 19:04.48 20 21 Ansley Uhlenhake 7 Brewer CS 19:12.34 21 22 Mirabel Thibodeau 7 Brewer CS 19:59.74 22 23 Cara Brown 7 Brewer CS 20:11.83 23 24 Keyzli McAfee 6 Brewer CS 20:15.69 24 25 Delia Gobeil 6 Brewer CS 21:40.46 25 26 Lydia Gobeil 5 Brewer CS 21:40.55 26 27 Autumn Thayer 6 Brewer CS 21:50.39 27 28 Annabelle Day 6 Brewer CS 22:26.83 28 29 Lily Drake 7 James Doughty MS 23:00.32 29 30 Kyra White 7 James Doughty MS 24:33.58 30 31 Ava Adams 6 Hermon MS 24:37.88 31 32 Jillain Percy 6 Hermon MS 24:38.58 32
Boys Team Results
- Willam S. Cohen Middle School 21
- Brewer Consolidated Middle School 58
- Nokomis Middle School 87
- Hermon Middle School 128
- James Doughty Middle School 142
Boys Individual Results
1 Sam Dineen 8 William S Cohen MS 11:32.78 1 2 Nathan Chute 8 William S Cohen MS 12:05.20 2 3 Daniel Robbins 7 William S Cohen MS 12:10.78 3 4 Matt Goodwin 8 Brewer CS 12:22.36 4 5 Connor Downs 7 Nokomis MS 12:33.63 5 6 William Ainsworth 5 Nokomis MS 12:35.33 6 7 Noah Wilcox 7 William S Cohen MS 12:39.29 7 8 Mathias Porter 7 William S Cohen MS 12:41.64 8 9 Kai Grosjean 7 James Doughty MS 12:46.02 9 10 DJ Dunning 8 Brewer CS 12:48.19 10 11 Ryder Wilson 7 Nokomis MS 12:50.60 11 12 Brian Pangburn 7 William S Cohen MS 12:50.95 12 13 Shreyas Handral 8 Brewer CS 12:51.73 13 14 Bruce Boyingtom 7 Brewer CS 13:25.77 14 15 Ryan Baker 8 Hermon MS 13:25.99 15 16 Max Kuhn 7 William S Cohen MS 13:36.54 16 17 Liam Robichaud 5 Brewer CS 13:45.04 17 18 Daniel Munoz 8 William S Cohen MS 13:53.13 18 19 Cade Bateman 5 Hermon MS 13:55.16 19 20 Kellan Powell 6 James Doughty MS 14:03.37 20 21 Dylan Jaime Hewes 6 William S Cohen MS 14:06.56 21 22 Ryder Knowles 7 Brewer CS 14:15.98 22 23 John Dufresne 8 William S Cohen MS 14:19.10 23 24 Jaxson Davis 6 William S Cohen MS 14:19.84 24 25 Jack Fraser 5 Brewer CS 14:23.52 25 26 Jackson Allen 6 Hermon MS 14:28.20 26 27 Cole Hubbard 8 Brewer CS 14:54.51 27 28 Spencer McIntosh 6 Brewer CS 14:56.95 28 29 Cody Berry 5 Brewer CS 15:32.25 29 30 Roman Allen 5 Hermon MS 15:36.92 30 31 Leo Tang 7 William S Cohen MS 16:07.45 31 32 Philip Harth 7 Nokomis MS 16:25.21 32 33 Andrew Franklin 8 Nokomis MS 16:30.11 33 34 Jacob Grant 7 Brewer CS 16:40.37 34 35 Ian Thayer 7 Brewer CS 16:40.39 35 36 Zander DePhillipo 7 James Doughty MS 17:03.43 36 37 Ashden Lewey 7 James Doughty MS 17:13.35 37 38 Joseph Belanger 8 Hermon MS 17:30.95 38 39 Josh Nadeau 7 Hermon MS 17:37.63 39 40 Mitchell Morin 7 James Doughty MS 17:43.64 40 41 Boede Sines 6 William S Cohen MS 17:47.23 41 42 Dominick Cianchette 5 Hermon MS 18:02.21 42 43 Cameron Violette 8 Brewer CS 18:13.63 43 44 Braden Allen 7 Brewer CS 18:20.65 44 45 Keegan Newell 6 Hermon MS 18:29.11 45 46 Austin Zaro 6 James Doughty MS 18:51.67 46 47 Aarav Jain 5 Brewer CS 19:58.20 47 48 Michael McGinn 6 Brewer CS 20:15.72 48 49 Trenton Parson 7 Hermon MS 20:24.83 49 50 Vyom Sathyanyarayanan 8 William S Cohen MS 20:54.03 50 51 Matthew Carle 6 Hermon MS 21:03.24 51 52 Camden Bryant 7 Brewer CS 21:20.86 52 53 Linus Clark 8 William S Cohen MS 22:04.68 53 54 Jackson Michaud 6 Hermon MS 22:29.88 54 55 Noah Fellis 6 James Doughty MS 22:33.20 55
Results via Sub5