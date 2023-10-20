TICKET TV: Ellsworth Eagles Visit Bucksport Golden Bucks in Varsity Football
The Ellsworth Eagles visit the Bucksport Golden Bucks in varsity football on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.
The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. You may watch the game below. After the live broadcast, a replay will be posted.
To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here.
