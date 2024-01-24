TICKET TV: Ellsworth Eagles Visit Hermon Hawks in Boys’ Varsity Basketball
The Ellsworth Eagles visit the Hermon Hawks in boys' varsity basketball on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024.
The game will begin below at 7 p.m. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed.
To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here. Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.
Here's this week's Ticket TV schedule (subject to change.)
Mon., Jan. 22, 7 p.m., Old Town at Ellsworth boys' basketball
Tue., Jan. 23, 5:30 p.m., Brewer at Hampden Academy girls' basketball
Tue., Jan. 23, 7 p.m., Brewer at Hampden Academy boys' basketball
Wed., Jan. 24, 7 p.m., Ellsworth at Hermon boys' basketball
Thu., Jan. 25, 6:30 p.m., Messalonskee at Brewer boys' basketball
Fri., Jan. 26, 6 p.m., Presque Isle at Ellsworth girls' basketball
Fri., Jan. 26, 7:30 p.m., Presque Isle at Ellsworth boys' basketball
Sat., Jan. 27, 1 p.m., Caribou at Ellsworth girls' basketball
Sat., Jan. 27, 2:30 p.m., Caribou at Ellsworth boys' basketball
