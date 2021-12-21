Ellsworth’s Hunter Curtis and Old Town’s Saige Evans Named Big East Players of the Week

Congratulations to Ellsworth High School's Hunter Curtis and Old Town's Saige Evans, who were named Big East Boy's Player of the Week, and Big East Girl's Player of the Week, respectively, for the 1st week of the season.

The Ellsworth Boys are off to a 3-0 start. In their wins over Mount View, (69-49), MDI (57-41) an Houlton (70-35), Curtis had 45 points, pulling down 36 rebounds. He had 13 assists and 11 steals.

The Old Town Girls are also off to a 3-0 start. In their wins over Caribou (55-44), Presque Isle (48-25) and Hermon (52-41) Evans had 58 points, pulling down 22 rebounds. She dished out 9 assists and had 3 steals.

The Players of the Week are selected by a vote of the Big East Coaches.

Ellsworth was scheduled to play at Presque Isle on Wednesday, December 22nd, but that game has been postponed because of the weather. Ellsworth will play host to Caribou on Thursday, December 23rd. The schedule for December 23rd is

Ellsworth JV Girls vs. Caribou 1 p.m.

Ellsworth Varsity Girls vs. Caribou 2:30 p.m.

Ellsworth JV Boys vs. Caribou 4 p.m.

Ellsworth Varsity Boys vs. Caribou 5:30 p.m.

All 4 games will be streamed live on the Ellsworth High School You Tube Channel

The Old Town Girls were scheduled to play at Washington Academy on Wednesday, December 22nd that game has been postponed because of weather. The Coyotes play at Ellsworth on Tuesday, December 28th at 4 p.m. That game will be streamed live on the Ellsworth High School You Tube Channel