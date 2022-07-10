Flagg a Defensive Beast as USA U-17 Wins Gold Defeating Spain 79-67 [VIDEO]

Newport Maine's Cooper Flagg was a defensive beast with nearly a Triple Double, as the USA U-17 beat host Spain in the Gold Medal game in Malaga, Spain 79-67.

Spain led until midway in the 3rd Quarter when the USA went on a 29-13 run, to lead 62-51 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Cooper Flagg had 10 points with 17 rebounds. He had 8 steals, 2 assists and 4 blocks. He played 26 minutes and 39 seconds, the most he played in the tournament in any game.

You can watch the game below