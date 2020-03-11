Former Patriots Star Rob Gronkowski Set To Become A WWE Superstar

New England Patriots fans, if you were still waiting and hoping that Rob Gronkowski would be making a comeback for the 2020 season, it may finally be time to move on. According to Ryan Satin, former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is set to sign a contract with World Wrestling Entertainment and could even appear at this year's Wrestlemania, which is just a few weeks away.

Getty Images

It's a pretty logical landing spot for Gronk. After years of shenanigans on the field as well as having the most colorful personality in the Patriots locker room, Gronk seems to be a natural fit for the world of sports entertainment. Gronk has already made an appearance for WWE in the past, helping his real life friend Mojo Rawley in a battle royal. Reports claim that this new contract will see Gronk train and eventually step into the ring for his own matches.

That's not unprecedented in some regards. Former MMA superstar Ronda Rousey made the jump to WWE two years ago and was a natural. Rawley, and another former pro football player Baron Corbin, have also made the jump from the gridiron to the squared circle with success.

So dream it up now. Gronk vs. the Undertaker at next year's Wrestlemania. Don't laugh, it could actually happen.