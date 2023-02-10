What Very Famous Athlete Said, ‘Who the (Expletive) is Tom Brady?’

Unless you live under a rock or have no access to TV, the internet, a magazine, or anything, you know who Tom Brady is.

Whether you hate him, love him, or couldn't care less about the GOAT, everyone at least knows the seven-time Super Bowl ex-Patriot. He is a sports icon, and arguably the best athlete in the world...ever.

Well, it turns out that one very famous baseball player had no clue who Tom Brady was, and this story is hilarious. I am talking about Ichiro Suzuki, one of the greatest baseball players of all time.

Now, not all athletes know all other athletes, but usually, the top athletes in each sport know who the other top athletes are in other sports. Brady is very famous. Ichiro is very famous.

According to MLB website:

10-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove Award winner while with Seattle. He finished his career ranked 24th all-time in hits (3,089), sixth in singles ( 2,514) and 35th in stolen bases (509).

Ichiro was both the AL MVP and Rookie of the Year Award winner in 2001 with the Mariners, and he came full circle to end his 19-year MLB career back in Seattle from 2018-19. So how did this all come about? Well, Ichiro received a text from a random number (Tom Brady) back in the spring of 2017. In the text, Brady told Ichiro that Alex Rodriquez gave him Ichiro's number. One of Ichiro's coaches asked who the confusing and mysterious text was from, and Ichiro's response was: "Some guy named Tom Brady. Who the f- is Tom Brady?" Are you kidding me? That is humbling for Brady and hilarious content for the world.

The crazy part is that this surfaced in 2017/2018, which wasn't in the early stages of Brady's career. By that time, Brady had five Super Bowls and four NFL MVPs.

How this story has escaped us for all of these years is beyond me, but I am so happy to hear of it now.

