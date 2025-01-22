TICKET TV: Foxcroft Academy Ponies Visit Old Town Coyotes in Girls&#8217; Varsity Basketball

TICKET TV: Foxcroft Academy Ponies Visit Old Town Coyotes in Girls’ Varsity Basketball

Ticket/Getty

The Foxcroft Academy Ponies visit the Old Town Coyotes in girls' varsity basketball on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025.

The game will begin below at 7 p.m. A replay will be posted once the video is processed.

Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.

Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:

MONDAY 01/20/25 3:30PM BBALL – G JOHN BAPST AT OLD TOWN
TUESDAY 01/21/25 7:00PM BBALL – B JOHN BAPST AT OLD TOWN
WEDNESDAY 01/22/25 7:00PM BBALL – G FOXCROFT AT OLD TOWN
THURSDAY 01/23/25 7:00PM BBALL – B HERMON AT OLD TOWN
FRIDAY 01/24/25 6:30PM BBALL – B SKOWHEGAN AT BREWER
SATURDAY 01/25/25 3:00PM BBALL – G FOXCROFT AT HERMON
SATURDAY 01/25/25 4:30PM BBALL - B FOXCROFT AT HERMON

*subject to changes

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

16 Wildest Foods Sold in NFL Stadiums

Pizza Burgers? Cotton Candy Burritos? Cannoli Nachos? It must be football season!

Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening

LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players

To uncover the richest NFL players, Stacker consulted Celebrity Net Worth and ranked them by their 2022 net worth, calculated using a proprietary formula. 

Gallery Credit: Katrina Sirotta

Filed Under: Foxcroft Academy Ponies, Old Town Coyotes
Categories: Articles, Exclusive Videos, Girls Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Sports, Ticket TV, Videos

More From 92.9 The Ticket