Foxcroft Ponies Vs. Bucksport Golden Bucks [LIVE VIDEO]
High school football season enters its fourth week, and Sports Radio 92.9 The Ticket has teamed up with SportsNet Maine to bring you the action. This week, the Bucksport Golden Bucks (3-0) will host the Foxcroft Academy Ponies (3-0) at Carmichael Field.
Our live coverage will begin right here at 6:45 p.m. on Fri., Sept. 21.
Here's the rest of our streaming schedule (subject to change.)
Fri., Sept. 28 MDI @ Hermon 7 p.m. Stream
Fri., Oct. 5 Skowhegan @ Brewer 7 p.m. Stream
Fri., Oct. 12 Brunswick @ Brewer 7 p.m. Stream
Fri., Oct. 19 TBD 7 p.m. Stream
Fri., Oct. 26 Playoffs Q-F TBD Stream
Fri., Nov. 2 Playoffs S-F TBD Stream
Fri., Nov. 9 Playoffs North Final TBD Stream
Sat., Nov. 10 Big 11 Conf Final@Hampden 1 p.m. Radio
Fri., Nov. 16 “D” State@Alfond Stadium 7 p.m. Radio
Sat., Nov. 17 (IF)Local/States@Portland TBD Radio
* Tentative Schedule as of 8/28/18