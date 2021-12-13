The winter sports season is back, and we here at 92.9 The Ticket, Maine's Sports Leader, are excited to support high school student-athletes all around eastern Maine. We'd like to recognize the following student-athletes for outstanding performances in the past week.

Below are this week's nominees (in alphabetical order by last name) You may vote below until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. The poll results will be available after the voting has ended.

Isabelle (Izzy) Allen, Central Red Devils

Allen, a sophomore, had 37 points, 9 rebounds, 7 steals, and 6 assists in Central's 74-41 win over Sumner Memorial High School on Friday night December 10.

Filip Brkic, Foxcroft Academy Ponies

Brkic scored 20 points and had 9 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals to lead the Ponies to a 63-51 win over Houlton in Dover-Foxcroft on Friday, December 10.

Landon Clark, Bangor Rams

Clark had 21 points and was 7-10 from the free-throw line to lead the Bangor Boys to a 63-41 victory over Cheverus on Saturday, December 11 at Red Barry Gym.

Grace Jaffray, Ellsworth Eagles

Jaffrey, a freshman, in her 1st varsity game led Ellsworth with 18 points going 4-6 from the free-throw line to lead Ellsworth to a 69-49 win over Mt. View on Saturday, December 11.

Callaway LePage, Skowhegan River Hawks

LePage had 26 points 4-4 from the free-throw line to lead the River Hawks to a 73-45 win over Brewer at Skowhegan on Friday, December 10.

Chance Mercier, Ellsworth Eagles

Mercier scored 24 points and was 4-6 from the free-throw line to lead Ellsworth to a 72-55 win over Mt. View on Saturday, December 11.

Matt Shayne, Hampden Academy Broncos

Shayne had a hat trick to lead Hampden Academy in their 9-0 win over the Capital Region on Saturday, December 11 at Sawyer Arena.

Colby Smith, Brewer Witches

Smith had 16 points, including 3-3 free throws with one 3-pointer to lead Brewer to a 55-49 win over Skowhegan on Friday, December 10 at Brewer.

Luna Perry St. Peter, Deer Isle-Stonington Mariners

Luna recorded a triple-double with 30 points, 12 rebounds, 10 steals and 3 assists in the Mariners 65-18 win over George Stevens Academy.

