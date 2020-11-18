Free The Z, And Celtics Talk With Kid From Z107.3

Normally Kid is just down the hall from the Ticket Studios each morning doing his own show, but this week he spends three days in the parking lot of the Brewer Hannaford collecting turkeys to help out Penquis. The goal is to bring in 2020 turkeys to help people in our area.

It was a great first day for Kid in his collection tent.

Today was a cold start and he joined The Morning Line to let you know how you can get involved, and Wednesday may be a little more painful for him because Kid is one of the biggest Boston Celtics fans to walk the Earth, and he is going to miss the NBA Draft and all the trades and speculation leading up to it.

So we talked turkey, but we also found out what deal he would like to see made to improve the Boston Celtics in a deal and the draft.

You can relive it all here. We have more details and how you can get involved by sending a simple text to help Free The Z below.

Donate $10 for one turkey right now by texting FREETHEZ at 44321 or stop by the Brewer Hannaford parking lot right now and drop off a bird or your donation.

You can also stop by the Brewer Hannaford and donate a bird, or purchase one and drop it off, or you can give cash or a check and a turkey will be purchased on your behalf.

