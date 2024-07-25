Poll – Is the time right to deal prospects to improve Red Sox?

I've got to be honest. This is not the first poll I intended on putting forth today. What I was planning on putting out there was "Would you be OK with the Sox selling Jansen, Pivetta or O'Neill at the deadline?"

I mean, can you blame me? This is an organization that for the last five seasons has not really cared about winning so much at the major league level as they have focused on hoarding prospects and minor league assets.

Then, Alex Cora signed the second-most lucrative extension in the game yesterday afternoon and Craig Breslow is actually talking like a GM Boston fans would want to get behind.

Following a 1-5 west coast trip out of the All-Star break which has seen Boston drop a game and a half to Baltimore, a game and a half on the Yankees, and most importantly two games to the Royals in the Wild Card standings, I read the tea leaves as saying the Sox may be gearing up to offload some of their rentals at next week's deadline.

Instead, here's what an inspired sounding Craig Breslow is now saying:

"“At some point, we need to stop with the stupid analogies and put the turn signal on. We’ve played really good baseball for the last few months. We’ve put ourselves in this position where we’re going to look to improve the team," Breslow told Alex Speier of The Boston Globe.

“We obviously have to be mindful of the future. In a perfect world, we can improve our 2024 team and also our ‘25 and beyond. That’s my job,” Breslow explained. “But I think as things stand right now, we’re looking for ways to improve the club," added Boston's POBO (President of baseball operations).

Well, giddyup! We may have some excitement in store over the next five days.

However, making sizeable moves requires sizeable costs. Are you good to pay what it would take to seriously improve the Sox' roster for a postseason run?