Gilmore Named 1st Team NFL All Pro

Getty Images

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has been named to the NFL All Pro first team. That means he's considered one the two best corners in the league.

Chicago's Kyle Fuller was the other cornerback selected by a 50 member panel.

Gilmore is the only Patriot player on the first team. Cordarrelle Patterson was named second team All Pro as a punt returner.

Gilmore, in his second season with the Pats, had 45 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a sack.

AP NFL All-Pro Team

The Associated Press 2018 NFL All-Pro Team, as selected by a national panel of 50 media members.

OFFENSE
QBPatrick MahomesChiefs
RBTodd GurleyRams
FlexTyreek HillChiefs
TETravis KelceChiefs
WRMichael ThomasSaints
WRDeAndre HopkinsTexans
LTDavid BakhtiariPackers
RTMitchell SchwartzChiefs
LGQuenton NelsonColts
RGZack MartinCowboys
CJason KelceEagles
DEFENSE
DEJ.J. WattTexans
DEKhalil MackBears
DLAaron DonaldRams
DLFletcher CoxEagles
LBLuke KuechlyPanthers
LBBobby WagnerSeahawks
LBDarius LeonardColts
CBKyle FullerBears
CBStephon GilmorePatriots
SEddie JacksonBears
SDerwin JamesChargers
DBDesmond KingChargers
SPECIAL TEAMS
PKJustin TuckerRavens
PMichael DicksonSeahawks
KRAndre RobertsJets
PRTarik CohenBears
STAdrian PhillipsChargers

 

Categories: Boston Sports, National Football League, New England Patriots, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top