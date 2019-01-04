Gilmore Named 1st Team NFL All Pro
New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has been named to the NFL All Pro first team. That means he's considered one the two best corners in the league.
Chicago's Kyle Fuller was the other cornerback selected by a 50 member panel.
Gilmore is the only Patriot player on the first team. Cordarrelle Patterson was named second team All Pro as a punt returner.
Gilmore, in his second season with the Pats, had 45 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a sack.
AP NFL All-Pro Team
The Associated Press 2018 NFL All-Pro Team, as selected by a national panel of 50 media members.
|OFFENSE
|QB
|Patrick Mahomes
|Chiefs
|RB
|Todd Gurley
|Rams
|Flex
|Tyreek Hill
|Chiefs
|TE
|Travis Kelce
|Chiefs
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Saints
|WR
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Texans
|LT
|David Bakhtiari
|Packers
|RT
|Mitchell Schwartz
|Chiefs
|LG
|Quenton Nelson
|Colts
|RG
|Zack Martin
|Cowboys
|C
|Jason Kelce
|Eagles
|DEFENSE
|DE
|J.J. Watt
|Texans
|DE
|Khalil Mack
|Bears
|DL
|Aaron Donald
|Rams
|DL
|Fletcher Cox
|Eagles
|LB
|Luke Kuechly
|Panthers
|LB
|Bobby Wagner
|Seahawks
|LB
|Darius Leonard
|Colts
|CB
|Kyle Fuller
|Bears
|CB
|Stephon Gilmore
|Patriots
|S
|Eddie Jackson
|Bears
|S
|Derwin James
|Chargers
|DB
|Desmond King
|Chargers
|SPECIAL TEAMS
|PK
|Justin Tucker
|Ravens
|P
|Michael Dickson
|Seahawks
|KR
|Andre Roberts
|Jets
|PR
|Tarik Cohen
|Bears
|ST
|Adrian Phillips
|Chargers