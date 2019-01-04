Gilmore Named 1st Team NFL All Pro

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has been named to the NFL All Pro first team. That means he's considered one the two best corners in the league.

Chicago's Kyle Fuller was the other cornerback selected by a 50 member panel.

Gilmore is the only Patriot player on the first team. Cordarrelle Patterson was named second team All Pro as a punt returner.

Gilmore, in his second season with the Pats, had 45 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a sack.

