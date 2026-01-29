Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 21 points, Jalen Johnson had 19 points and 14 rebounds and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Boston Celtics 117-106 on Wednesday night to avenge a lopsided home loss.

Onyeka Okongwu added 17 points, Dyson Daniels had 15 and Corey Kispert 13 to help the Hawks win their fourth straight.

Jaylen Brown led Boston with 21 points. He shot 9 for 20, missing all five of his 3-point attempts.

The Hawks hit 42.9% of their 3-pointers (18 of 42) and had 29 assists on 45 baskets. Boston was 9 of 34 from beyond the arc.

Hawks coach Quin Snyder was asked before the game if his team would remember a 132-106 loss at home Jan. 17 in the clubs’ last meeting. He replied: “You want to feel it.”

It looked like his team did from the start. They were locked in defensively, opening a 21-point lead late in the opening quarter on Alexander-Walker’s 3-pointer.

They held a 60-38 edge on Kispert’s 3 from the top in the second quarter before Boston closed the first half with an 8-0 spree.

The Celtics made a few brief spurts in the second half but didn’t reduce their deficit below 12 points. Coach Joe Mazzulla removed most of his starters and many fans headed for the exits with the Celtics trailing 115-96 with 4 ½ minutes left.

Former Celtic Kristaps Porzingis, part of Boston’s 2024 NBA title-winning team who was traded to the Hawks during the offseason as Boston worked for salary flexibility toward the tax line, remained sidelined with left Achilles tendinitis and wasn’t on the trip.

Up next

Hawks: Host Houston on Thursday night.

Celtics: Host Sacramento on Friday night.