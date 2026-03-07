Jayson Tatum Returns for Boston as Celtics Beat Cooper Flagg and Mavericks 120-100 Friday Night [VIDEO]
Jayson Tatum made his triumphant return from Achilles heel surgery and the Boston Celtics beat Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks 120-100 on Friday night.
Flagg, in his 2nd game back from a foot sprain that kept his out of action for nearly a month (February 12th) was playing in back-to-back games. He finished with a team-high 30 minutes played, scoring 16 points. He led Dallas with 8 rebounds, and had 6 assists and 1 steal
Check out Cooper's highlights.
Tatum starting for Boston played 27 minutes and had 15 points, ending up with a double-double, as he ripped down 12 rebounds and had 7 assists. He also had 1 steal.
The Garden was full of Maine fans to welcome Cooper to the Boston!
And when he was introduced you could hear the cheers!
Check out the full game Celtics-Mavs highlights
