Jayson Tatum made his triumphant return from Achilles heel surgery and the Boston Celtics beat Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks 120-100 on Friday night.

Flagg, in his 2nd game back from a foot sprain that kept his out of action for nearly a month (February 12th) was playing in back-to-back games. He finished with a team-high 30 minutes played, scoring 16 points. He led Dallas with 8 rebounds, and had 6 assists and 1 steal

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images loading...

Check out Cooper's highlights.

Tatum starting for Boston played 27 minutes and had 15 points, ending up with a double-double, as he ripped down 12 rebounds and had 7 assists. He also had 1 steal.

2265189765 loading...

The Garden was full of Maine fans to welcome Cooper to the Boston!

And when he was introduced you could hear the cheers!

Check out the full game Celtics-Mavs highlights

Get our free mobile app