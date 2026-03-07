Jayson Tatum Returns for Boston as Celtics Beat Cooper Flagg and Mavericks 120-100 Friday Night [VIDEO]

Jayson Tatum Returns for Boston as Celtics Beat Cooper Flagg and Mavericks 120-100 Friday Night [VIDEO]

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Jayson Tatum made his triumphant return from Achilles heel surgery and the Boston Celtics beat Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks 120-100 on Friday night.

Flagg, in his 2nd game back from a foot sprain that kept his out of action for nearly a month (February 12th) was playing in back-to-back games. He finished with a team-high 30 minutes played, scoring 16 points. He led Dallas with 8 rebounds, and had 6 assists and 1 steal

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
loading...

Check out Cooper's highlights.

Tatum starting for Boston played 27 minutes and had 15 points, ending up with a double-double, as he ripped down 12 rebounds and had 7 assists. He also had 1 steal.

loading...

The Garden was full of Maine fans to welcome Cooper to the Boston!

And when he was introduced you could hear the cheers!

Check out the full game Celtics-Mavs highlights

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

LOOK: 1980s Daily Life Captured in Photos

Step back into the everyday world of the 1980s — mall hangouts, boxy sedans, Walkmans, and family snapshots that capture life in all its perfectly ordinary charm. These photos celebrate the small moments, styles, and scenes that made the decade unforgettable.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Filed Under: Cooper Flagg
Categories: Boston Celtics, Boston Sports

More From 92.9 The Ticket