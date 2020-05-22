Headlines and Highlights For May 22, 2020

Start your day the right way with The Morning Line and a look at what happened around the world of sports with Wayne, Bryan, and Jeff.

There are NFL notes to cover including a possible lawsuit stemming from last weekend's arrest in South Florida involving a Giants cornerback, and the auction for Robert Kraft's Superbowl LI ring is over, we find out what it went for and where the money goes. New England made a couple of signings and now have the contracts in place for the season.

We recapped plans for the NBA, NHL, MLS, and MLB to restart their season and how it might work and where.

Getty Images

We have the details on live sports going on today and this weekend from the KBO and the PGA Tour.

Catch up on all of the headlines and be ready to talk sports by listening here.