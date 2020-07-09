Headlines and Highlights for Thursday July 9th

Our tour around the world of sports gets your day started the right way, Wayne, Bryan, and Jeff have all the notes you need to know.

A Division 1 college sports conference made a decision about what to do for fall sports in 2020, we let you know their decision, and a D1 school pulled the plug on 11 different sports, not just for now but forever.

The places you can purchase Washington Redskins gear is dwindling, we let you know about what just happened, and what might happen with the franchise in the future.

One NFL running back thinks he isn't getting paid enough and wants a trade, another took a pay cut to help the team. Want to guess which one plays for the Patriots?

Rafael Devers was finally cleared to practice with the Red Sox, and a Cleveland infielder is heading back to workouts after some poor decisions made the team hold him out until they had more information.

The MLS Is Back Tournament started last night a late goal that ended the battle of Florida, and the top team in The Basketball Tournament is upset we have those notes.

And the NHL is working on their return dates and it should be finalized Friday we get you caught up on those markers.

And Jeff Hoak is manning the scoreboard desk for all of the Asian Baseball we can find.

It's Headlines and Highlights from The Morning Line.