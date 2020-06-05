Headlines And Highlights From The Morning Line June 5th

This is your chance to get caught up on all of the news and notes from the world of sports for this Friday morning.

Wayne, Bryan, and Jeff cover topics ranging from the plans the NBA has in place to restart the season, the lack of plans for the restart of the MLB season, and the WNBA is working their way back to the court.

The NHL has moved on to the next phase in their plan to bring hockey back, and described a little more of what the playoffs will look like once they return.

One NHL player tested positive for COVID-19 we have those details and notes about the arrest of former Boston Red Sox outfielder Carl Crawford.

And we have notes about apologies issued by NFL quarterbacks for things they said recently and in the past.

NASCAR has released more of their schedule and the Cup series will return to New Hampshire this summer we have those dates.

It's the Headlines and Highlights from The Morning Line on Maine's Sports Leader.