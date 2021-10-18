John Bapst Crusaders Visit Hermon Hawks in Boys’ Varsity Soccer

The John Bapst Crusaders visit the Hermon Hawks in boys' varsity soccer on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.

The game will begin below at 6 PM from Pottle Field in Hermon.

If you experience any issues during playback, please refresh your browser.

If you'd like to nominate a student-athlete for our next High School Athlete of the Week, please do so here.

You may watch past games on Ticket TV.

Get our free mobile app