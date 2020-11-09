The fall sports season is different this year, but student-athletes from all around the state still are lacing up and competing. That being the case, we here at 92.9 The Ticket, Maine's Sports Leader, will honor those who excel on the field.

Below are this week's nominees. You may vote below once per day until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. The poll results will be available after the voting has ended.

Paige Sawyer, Ellsworth High School

Earlier in the season, the Ellsworth girls varsity soccer team beat the Bucksport 7-1. Out of the seven goals, Paige had four assists and one goal. She tries to include everyone in the play instead of just herself. Although she only played two games this year due to an injury, she played a major role in those two games.

Cabryn Streams, Bangor High School

The Bangor High School freshman scored 10 goals and nine assists in three games last week. He also broke his dads record for goals in a game with 8.

Colin Lacasse, Ellsworth High School

The senior is the top scorer for Ellsworth, and has scored 7 goals over the season.

If you'd like to nominate someone for athlete of the week, you can do so here.