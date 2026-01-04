Jaylen Brown matched his career high with 50 points and the Boston Celtics completed a successful West Coast swing with a 146-115 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.

Brown had 19 points in the third quarter. Derrick White added 29 points and Anfernee Simons had 15 as the Celtics went 4-1 on the trip and 3-1 against Western Conference teams. Boston is 7-1 since Dec. 19.

Brown was 18 of 26 from the floor, while White went 10 of 20. Boston shot 55.2% overall and 47.1% from 3-point range. Brown and White combined to go 11 of 22 from long range.

Kawhi Leonard and John Collins each scored 22 points as the Clippers saw their season-best, six-game winning streak end. Collins made his first eight shots in the game and went 9 of 10 from the floor.

Derrick Jones scored 19 points for Los Angeles before leaving in the fourth quarter with an apparent right knee injury. James Harden had 18 points and 12 assists, and Ivica Zubac had four points and seven rebounds in 21 minutes after missing the previous five games with a sprained left ankle.

Brown put the game away with nine consecutive Celtics points for a 128-107 lead with 6:15 remaining. He scored inside in traffic with 3:56 remaining to reach 50 points.

Up next

Celtics: Host Chicago on Monday night.

Clippers: Host Golden State on Monday night.