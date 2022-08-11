Joey Doyon Returns to Speedway 95 Victory Lane

Joey Doyon of Frankfort has been busy rebuilding Unity Raceway for the past year or so and hasn’t had time to pursue racing for himself, but an offer from Zach Audet a couple of weeks ago to drive an extra car he had been using for enduro events got Doyon back behind the wheel. In his second appearance in the car, he won one of the 10 lap qualifiers, started on the outside pole for the 20 lap Road Runner feature, and led 28 car field for the caution free event from green to checkers. It wasn’t an easy win, as Alvin McNevin of Clifton came from a third place start to run most of the event on Doyon’s bumper and finished in second, almost touching Doyon’s bumper at the line. David White of Levant finished in the third spot, right behind the top two. Derek Smith of Bangor, who started 18th, and Craig Holm, who started 17th rounded out the top five in that order.

Darius Miranda of Orono, who had a win last week taken away from him in the tech shack following the race, corrected the car and came back this week to pick up the win in the15 lap Stars of Tomorrow feature. Kaden Neptune of Mt. Vernon raced side by side with Miranda for the first 10 laps, but after going high out of turn 4 and sliding in the marbles, fell back after saving the car and finished in the second spot. Destiny Overlock of Hermon finished third, after being involved in a lap one incident that eliminated the cars of Therron Langley of Greenbush and Austin Beale of Hampden, who was declared the winner of last week’s race following Miranda’s disqualification. Kaden Rose of Skowhegan finished fourth and Ryan Millington of Carmel came in fifth.

In only his second appearance of the season, Kyle Willette of Winslow led the 20 lap Cap’s Tavern Modified Enduro feature from start to finish, holding off Zach Audet of Norridgewock, who owns the car Willette was driving. Audet was running side by side with Willette in the closing laps of the caution free race when they came up on a slower car, and Audet backed off and slid in behind Willette so they could make the pass without incident. Audet was unable to get back beside Willette to challenge him again before the race ended. Audet finished second, with Scott Bonney of Carmel claiming the third spot after Seth Woodard of Plymouth and Mark Sawyer of Newburgh came together, slowing down enough for Bonney to get by. Ryan Stillwell of Lamoine and Andrew Crosby of Hermon also got by Woodard and Sawyer to place fourth and fifth in that order.

David Gray of Dixmont won his fourth feature of the season in the Moody’s Collision Centers Truck division, passing Donny Silva of Hudson on the 7th lap of the 20 lap feature. Jeff Overlock Jr. of Hermon passed Silva on the 16th lap to finish in the second spot, with Silva coming in third. Adam Gardner of Orono finished in fourth, with Jason Berry of Waltham finishing in fifth.

Racing continues at Speedway 95 on Saturday, August 13th at 7:00 p.m. when the Maine Enduro Tour will make it’s first appearance of the season at the speedway for a scheduled 100 lap event. Regular racing in the Dysart’s Late Models, Gray’s Earthworks Street Stocks, Casella Waste Systems Sport Fours and Coca-Cola Bottling Company Cage Runners will also be on the agenda.

QUICK RESULTS:

ROAD RUNNERS:

1. 4D Joey Doyon, Frankfort

2. 79 Alvin McNevin, Clifton

3. 00 David White, Levant

4. 10 Derek Smith, Bangor

5. 18 Chris Holm, Bangor

STARS OF TOMORROW:

1. 04 Darius Miranda, Orono

2. 45 Kaden Neptune, Mt. Vernon

3. 14 Destiny Overlock, Hermon

4. 29 Kaden Rose, Skowhegan

5. 06 Ryan Millington. Carmel

CAP’S TAVERN MODIFIED ENDUROS:

1. 08 Kyle Willette, Winslow

2. 19 Zach Audet, Norridgewock

3. 69 Scott Bonney, Carmel

4. 81 Ryan Stillwell, Lamoine

5. 62 Andrew Crosby, Hermon

MOODY’S COLLISION CENTERS TRUCKS:

1. 4 David Gray, Dixmont

2. 41 Jeff Overlock Jr. Hermon

3. 60 Donnie Silva, Hudson

4. 8 Adam Gardner, Orono

5. 14 Jason Berry, Waltham

TAG TEAM RACE:

1. 4D Zach Audet, Norridgewock and 89 Mike Landry, Madison

2. 43 Eric Blanchette, Swanville and 08 Derek Smith, Bangor

3. 62 Bobby Paglioroli, Winterport and 30 Brandon McCann, Winterport

4. 16C Carl McIntire, Eddington and 03 Mike Overlock, Franklin

Get our free mobile app

Thanks to the Speedway 95 crew for sending the results