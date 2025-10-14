Pontus Holmberg scores one and Anthony Cirelli puts in two more as Lightning beat Bruins 4-3
Pontus Holmberg put Tampa Bay up by three goals late in the second period and the Lightning held on to beat the Boston Bruins 4-3 on Monday.
Holmberg scored with a wrist shot 3:37 into the second to give the Lightning a 4-1 lead. Max Crozier and Oliver Bjorkstrand each got an assist.
Anthony Cirelli scored twice and Yanni Gourde added another for the Lightning.
Jordan Harris, Morgan Geekie and Casey Mittelstadt scored for the Bruins.
Jonas Johansson made 30 saves for the Lightning, while Joonas Korpisalo made 19 saves for the Bruins.
The Bruins went scoreless on the power play in five chances.
Up next
Lightning: Visit the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.
Bruins: Visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.
