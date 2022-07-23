Maine Celtics Basketball Clinics Coming to Ellsworth August 10th and Hampden August 11th
Ready to get your hoop on? If you're between the ages of 8-14, you're invited to the Maine Celtics Free Summer Clinic Series. Registration is not required, just show up and you can fill out the waiver on-site! Clinics run from 10 AM - 2 PM and you should bring a bag lunch or snack.
These summer clinics, sponsored by Dunkin Donuts will be held
Monday August 8th - Lewiston Armory, 65 Central Avenue, Lewiston
Tuesday August 9th- Fort Fairfeld Middle-High School, 28 High School Drive, Fort Fairfield
Wednesday, August 10th- Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School, 20 Forest Ave. Ellsworth
Thursday August 11th - Skehan Recreation Center, 1 Main Road North, Hampden
Friday, August 12th - Alfond Youth Center - 126 North Street, Waterville
