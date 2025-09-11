TICKET TV: MDI Trojans Visit Old Town Coyotes in Varsity Boys’ Soccer

The MDI Trojans visit the Old Town Coyotes in varsity boys' soccer on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025.

The game will begin below at 6 p.m. A replay will be available once it is processed.

Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.

Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:

TUESDAY 9/9/2025 6:00PM SOCCER - B BREWER AT HAMPDEN

WEDNESDAY 9/10/2025 4:00PM SOCCER - B CARIBOU AT HERMON

THURSDAY 9/11/2025 6:00PM SOCCER - B MDI AT OLD TOWN

FRIDAY 9/12/2025 7:00PM FOOTBALL STEARNS AT ORONO

*subject to change

