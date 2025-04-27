Memphis CB Kobee Minor is Mr. Irrelevant, taken by the Patriots with the last pick in the NFL draft

Memphis cornerback Kobee Minor got the title of “Mr. Irrelevant” on Saturday when he was selected by the New England Patriots with the final pick of the NFL draft.

Minor was chosen 257th overall to complete the three-day, seven-round draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Patriots sent the 228th overall pick in the fifth round to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for the 251st and 257th picks.

Minor spent his first three college seasons at Texas Tech, followed by a year at Indiana and a final season with Memphis. He had no interceptions in 2024 but had 12 tackles for loss.

What he lacks in statistical production, he makes up in speed. Minor ran the 40-yard dash in 4.56 seconds.

New England last had the final pick of the draft in 2005, when it selected tight end Andy Stokes. He never played a down in the NFL.