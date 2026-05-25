Brooks Lee hit a tiebreaking, two-run single in a three-run sixth inning, and the Minnesota Twins held off the Boston Red Sox 6-5 at soggy Fenway Park to complete a three-game sweep for their 10th victory in 14 games.

It was Minnesota’s first three-game sweep in Fenway since June 13 to 15 in 1994.

Most of the game was played in a steady rain with the infield becoming very sloppy in the ninth.

Pinch runner Connor Wong, the potential tying run, was cut down at the plate by shortstop Ryan Kreidler’s relay on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s double for the second out in ninth.

Willson Contreras hit his team-leading 11th homer, a two-run shot, and Masataka Yoshida added a solo one for his first for the Red Sox, who fell to a majors’ worst 8-17 at home.

The Twins moved ahead 6-4 when Austin Martin’s RBI double tied it before Lee singled, with Martin scoring the second run when catcher Carlos Narváez dropped what looked like an easy out at the plate.

Bailey Ober (6-2) earned the win, giving up four runs in five innings. Travis Adams got the final out with two on for his first career save.

Tayron Guerrero (0-1) allowed two runs in two-thirds of an inning.

Contreras’ drive went into the Green Monster seats before Marcelo Mayer, making his first career start at shortstop, delivered an RBI single to make it 4-3 in the fourth inning.

Coming in 3-0 with a 1.06 ERA in his previous three starts, Boston’s Sonny Gray gave up three runs in four innings and was removed after 75 pitches. He took Josh Bell’s hard grounder off his right heel in the third but was only visited briefly by a trainer and interim manager Chad Tracy.

Up next

Twins: RHP Zebby Matthews (1-1, 1.38 ERA) is set to start the opener of a four-game series at the White Sox on Monday. LHP Anthony Kay (3-1, 4.27) is scheduled for Chicago.

Red Sox: Haven’t announced a starter for Tuesday’s opener of a three-game series at Fenway against Atlanta.