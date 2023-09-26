TICKET TV: Messalonskee Eagles Visit Bangor Rams in Boys&#8217; Varsity Soccer

TICKET TV: Messalonskee Eagles Visit Bangor Rams in Boys’ Varsity Soccer

Ticket

The Messalonskee Eagles visit the Bangor Rams in boys' varsity soccer on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023.

The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. You may watch the game below. After the live broadcast, a replay will be posted.

Here's this week's Ticket TV Schedule:*
Tuesday, Sept. 26, 6 p.m., boys' soccer, Messalonskee @ Bangor
Thursday, Sept. 28, 4 p.m., girls' soccer, Hermon @ Ellsworth
Friday, Sept. 29, 7 p.m., football, Hampden @ Old Town
Saturday, Sept. 30, 1 p.m., boys' soccer, Hermon @ Old Town
Saturday, Sept. 30, 7 p.m., football, Winthrop @ John Bapst

*Subject to change

To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here.

