TICKET TV: Messalonskee Eagles Visit Hampden Academy Broncos in Girls’ Varsity Basketball
The Messalonskee Eagles visit the Hampden Academy Broncos in girls' varsity basketball on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025.
The game will begin below at 6:30 p.m. A replay will be available once it is processed.
Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.
Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:
MONDAY 12/15/25 7:00 PM BBALL – B ELLSWORTH AT OLD TOWN
TUESDAY 12/16/25 6:30 PM BBALL – G MESSALONSKEE AT HAMPDEN
WEDNESDAY 12/17/25 5:00 PM BBALL – G LEWISTON AT BREWER
FRIDAY 12/19/25 6:30 PM BBALL – B MDI AT BREWER
FRIDAY 12/19/25 6:30 PM BBALL – B LAWRENCE AT HAMPDEN
SATURDAY 12/20/25 2:30 PM BBALL – B ELLSWORTH AT HERMON
*subject to change
