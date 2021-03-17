Mike Reiss “Feels Alive” As Belichick’s Spending Spree Continues

ESPN's Mike Reiss, the man at the forefront of all the breaking news in Foxboro over the last 72 hours, joined The Drive on Wednesday to recap all the moves.

Reiss explained why, despite the slew of moves, they represent the classic Belichick philosophy and said what he believes is coming next.

He also detailed how Bill is working the league's salary cap to the point of making 10 signings while only spending roughly 60% of the team's available money this off-season.