Morgan Geekie scores go-ahead goal as Bruins send Sabres to 13th straight loss with 3-1 win

Morgan Geekie scored a tiebreaking, power-play goal with 1:45 left in regulation, and the Boston Bruins beat Buffalo 3-1 on Saturday night, sending the Sabres to their 13th straight loss.

Charlie Coyle scored a first-period goal and Brad Marchand added an empty-netter for the Bruins, who improved to 10-4-1 under interim coach Joe Sacco.

JJ Peterka scored for Buffalo, which is on its worst stretch since a club-record 18-game losing streak (0-15-3) in 2021. The Sabres haven’t won since a victory at San Jose on Nov. 23.

Just as a power play was about to expire, Geekie one-timed a shot from the slot for the winner.

Coyle came out of penalty box after his minor for hooking ended. He collected a clearing pass from Nikita Zadorov, going in on a breakaway. James Reimer made a left-skate stop, but, while on his backside, Coyle poked the puck in. Reimer stopped 16 shots.

Peterka beat Joonas Korpisalo over the right shoulder with a wrister to tie the game at 1-1 late in the second. Korpisalo made 19 saves.

Takeaways

Sabres: After losing at home to Toronto on Friday, they probably should have been the more tired team, but they took the play to the Bruins for lengthy stretches, especially in the second.

Bruins: Following a five-game trip out west where they went 2-2-1, they had a favorable opponent to play against after a day off. They returned to some listless play that’s bogged them down this season before pulling it out.

Key moment

Boston had a goal taken off the board after a review showed that David Pastrnak was offside when Geekie scored 7:16 into the third.

Key stat

Neither team reached double digits in shots on goal in any period.

Up next

The Sabres are at the Islanders on Monday, and the Bruins host the Capitals the same night.