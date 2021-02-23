Mr. and Miss Maine Basketball Nominees and McDonald’s All-Stars To Be Announced Live Feb 24 1p.m.

In a year without normalcy, the Maine Association of Basketball Coaches, Maine McDonald's and Ronald MacDonald House Charities of Maine are trying to provide a little, with the announcement of the 2021 All-Star Basketball Team, Academic Team members, top foul shooters in the state, and nominees for Mr. and Miss Maine Basketball.

While there won't be the in-person banquet, or the 4 All-Star games at Husson University, these student-athletes will be still be honored for their accomplishments on the court and in the classroom.

You can watch the announcements Wednesday, February 24th at 1 p.m. HERE

A virtual awards ceremony will be held on March 19th.