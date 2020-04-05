The results are in for our first four athletic program Mt. Rushmore's in the month of April. Thanks to the thousands that voted and stay tuned for five new schools going live on Monday!

University of Maine:

(T) 1. Shawn Walsh - 20.2%

(T) 1. Paul Kariya - 20.2%

3. Cindy Blodgett - 20%

4. John Winkin - 13.2%

Bucksport High School:

1. Andy Silvernail - 22.9%

2. Jason Harvey - 15.3%

3. Joel Sankey - 12%

4. Nick Tymoczko - 10.1%

Old Town High School:

1. Skip Chappelle - 23.8%

2. Dick MacPherson - 15.9%

3. Matt Arsenault - 13.2%

4. Laurie Gott - 9.6%

Presque Isle High School:

1. Chandler Guerrette - 20.1%

2. Kim Condon - 15%

3. Jeff Hudson - 14.8%

4. Steve Condon - 11.9%