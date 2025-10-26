New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel wanted to add energy in Gillette Stadium after watching his team lose two of its first three games at home to open the season.

He did it by bringing back individual pregame introductions for the first time since 2001. It might have been exactly the boost New England needed.

Drake Maye threw three second-half touchdown passes to help the Patriots erase an early deficit and roll to their fifth straight victory, 32-13 over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

“The crib was rocking,” safety Jaylinn Hawkins said. “It was loud out there."

Hawkins and linebacker Robert Spillane both added interceptions for New England (6-2), which has won six straight over Cleveland and 11 of the past 13 meetings since 1999.

Maye finished 18 of 24 for 282 yards and an interception. Hunter Henry, Stefon Diggs and Kayshon Boutte all had TD catches.

“It’s really cool to really see a difference from last year," Maye said of getting back to .500 at home. "It’s been a journey. They’ve been through it. The fans have been through it the last couple of years. So it’s just a credit to them.”

It came on a day where Browns star edge rusher Myles Garrett finished with a franchise-record and career-high five sacks, raising his season total to 10.

The loss extended Cleveland’s road losing streak to 12 games. The Browns (2-6) haven’t won away from home since Week 2 of last season against Jacksonville.

A week after earning his first victory as an NFL starter, Browns rookie quarterback Dillion Gabriel was 21 of 35 for 156 yards, with two touchdowns and the two picks.

“It starts with me. We've got to be better,” Gabriel said.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Gabriel will remain the starter for now.

“With a young quarterback, you understand that there’s going to be ups and downs,” he said.

Cleveland hasn’t won in six trips to the Patriots’ current home since it opened in 2002 and now has an eight-game skid in Foxborough.

The Patriots took a 9-7 lead into halftime but had all kinds of trouble with Garrett early on.

Garrett dropped Maye for a third-and-goal sack on the Patriots’ opening drive of the game and forced them to settle for a field goal.

On the ensuing drive, Gabriel connected with Harold Fannin Jr. for an 18-yard touchdown pass, capping a six-play, 70-yard drive. The score was set up by a 31-yard run by receiver Malachi Corley.

It was the sixth time in eight games that a Patriots opponent has scored on its opening drive this season.

Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger had his first career INT early in the second quarter. But the Browns failed to get points out of it when Andre Szmyt’s 47-yard field-goal attempt missed wide left.

New England was threatening again and had third down on the Browns 7 when Garrett sacked Maye again, forcing the Patriots’ second field goal of the game.

Later, Garrett sacked Maye for the third time, stripping him of the ball with a minute to play in the half. The ball was recovered by left guard Jared Wilson, however, helping New England salvage a third field goal as time expired.

Sack man

With his performance, Garrett became the third player in NFL history to have 10 or more sacks in eight consecutive seasons, joining Hall of Famers Reggie White (nine from 1985-93) and John Randle (nine from 1992-99). It is the third four-sack game in Browns history. Andra Davis also had four in a 2003 game against the Chiefs. The three-sack first half was the third of Garrett’s career.

Trickery

The Patriots used a gadget play on their opening drive of the third quarter to set up their first touchdown.

With a first down on the Browns 38, Maye pitched to Rhamondre Stevenson, who threw it back to Maye. Maye tossed it ahead to receiver Mack Hollins for 19-yard gain.

Three plays later, Maye connected with Henry on a 7-yard TD pass as the Patriots extended their lead to 16-7.

Injuries

Browns: CB Tyson Campbell jogged off the field after taking a hit to the head on a play in the third quarter, was evaluated for a concussion and did not return. RB Quinshon Judkins also left the game with a shoulder injury in the third quarter and was ruled out. S Rayshawn Jenkins left with a groin injury. LB Carson Schwesinger left with an ankle issue.

Patriots: DL Khyiris Tonga left in the second half with a knee injury and was ruled out.

Up next

Browns: Have a bye next week. They visit the Jets on Nov. 9.

Patriots: Host Atlanta next Sunday.