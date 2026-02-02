The Boston Bruins lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-5 outdoors at Raymond James Stadium in Florida on Sunday.

The game marked the 1st ever goalie fight outdoors in NHL history when Andrei Vasilevskiy and Jeremy Swayman exchanged blows at center ice in the second period. Swayman, the former Maine Black Bear was the aggressor skating out of his crease and daring Vasilevskiy to take off his mask and go at it!

You can see the brief fight below

