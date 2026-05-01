The Bangor Rams visit the Brewer Witches in varsity baseball on Friday, May 1, 2026.

The game will begin below at 4:30 p.m. A replay will be available once it is processed.

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Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.

Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:

MONDAY, 4/27/2026, 4:30 PM, BASEBALL, MESSALONSKEE AT BANGOR

TUESDAY, 4/28/2026, 4:30 PM, SOFTBALL, OLD TOWN AT HERMON

THURSDAY, 4/30/2026, 4:30 PM, BASEBALL, MDI AT OLD TOWN

FRIDAY, 5/1/2026, 4:30 PM, BASEBALL, BANGOR AT BREWER

*subject to change

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