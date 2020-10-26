Nick O’Malley Tries To Find The Silver Lining With The Pats

We were in a dark place Monday on The Drive following the New England Patriots' 33-6 loss at the hands of Jimmy Garappolo and the San Francisco 49ers, so we tasked Nick O'Malley of MassLive.com to cheer us up and tell us the sky was not falling in Patriot Nation.

Nick tried his best, but it's a bleak outlook currently for the Pats, who face the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills in Week 8. If the Patriots were to lose that game, they would sit at 2-5 on the season with just a 15% chance to make the playoffs.

But for now, it's happy thoughts. Take a listen to Nick as he pinpoints the areas New England can key on to turn things around: