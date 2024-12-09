TICKET TV: Old Town Coyotes Visit John Bapst Crusaders in Boys’ Varsity Basketball
The Old Town Coyotes visit the John Bapst Crusaders in boys' varsity basketball on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024.
The game will begin below at 8 p.m. A replay will be posted once the video is processed.
Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.
Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:
MONDAY, 12/9/2024, 6:30 PM, BBALL - G, OLD TOWN @ JOHN BAPST
MONDAY, 12/9/2024, 8:00 PM, BBALL - B, OLD TOWN @ JOHN BAPST
TUESDAY, 12/10/2024, 6:30 PM, BBALL - G, SKOWHEGAN @ BREWER
THURSDAY, 12/12/2024, 7:00 PM, BBALL - G, BUCKSPORT @ ORONO
FRIDAY, 12/13/2024, 6:30 PM, BBALL - B, BANGOR @ BREWER
SATURDAY 12/14/2024, 1:30 PM, BBALL - B, ELLSWORTH @ ORONO
*subject to change
