Opening Day Is Coming, Are You Ready? Are The Sox?

There is only one spring training game left, and then the games start to count in the standings and the marathon of the MLB season heading toward a World Series begins Thursday.

What should fans expect out of the Boston Red Sox this season? Nick Quaglia of Couch Guy Sports and CLNS Media gives his thoughts of what we can see.

What is a realistic number of wins for Boston? Who should pace the offense? And Nick thinks the pitching rotation looks very much how he expects a Chaim Bloom staff to appear.

And we ended by trying to take the pulse of what the Patriots will do on draft day.

The Morning Line Podcast