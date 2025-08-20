Samuel Basallo drove in the go-ahead run on a groundout in the 11th inning and the Baltimore Orioles held on to beat the Boston Red Sox 4-3 on Tuesday night after blowing a two-run lead in the ninth.

The Orioles won their third straight and for the sixth time in their last seven games, sweeping the two-game series at Boston but needing extra innings after Nathaniel Lowe hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to tie it.

Boston loaded the bases with one out in the 10th before a double play ended the threat. The Red Sox had another opportunity with a runner on third with one out in the 11th but couldn't get him home. The Red Sox went 0 for 13 with runners in scoring position and left 13 on base.

Alex Bregman popped out to short to end it, giving Yennier Cano (2-6) the win and Corbin Martin his second save. Garret Whitlock (5-3) allowed the unearned run in the 11th.

Ryan Mountcastle had an RBI single and Colton Cowser doubled in another run during the Orioles' three-run fifth inning.

Key moment

Boston took a 1-0 lead in the third when Tomoyuki Sugano was called for a balk with runners on second and third.

Key stat

Boston, which leads the majors in extra-base hits, had seven hits — all singles — before Lowe tied it with his 17th homer of the season and first since signing with Boston on Monday.

Up next

The Orioles are back home on Thursday for a four-game series against the Houston Astros. Baltimore has not named a starter. The Red Sox open a four-game series at the New York Yankees on Thursday. Boston has not announced a starter for the series opener.

