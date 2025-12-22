Fabian Zetterlund scored two goals, Tim Stutzle and Dylan Cozens scored 19 seconds apart in the second period and the Ottawa Senators beat the Boston Bruins 6-2 on Sunday night for their fourth straight victory.

Drake Batherson and Claude Giroux each had a goal in the first when the Senators opened a quick 3-0 edge. Batherson and Cozens each had two assists and former Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark made 17 saves in a game that ended with a few late scraps.

Bruins starting goaltender Joonas Korpisalo was pulled after giving up five goals on 17 shots. Jeremy Swayman replaced him and finished with 10 saves. It was Boston’s second loss at home in two days after falling in a shootout against Vancouver.

David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy scored for the Bruins.

Playing a day after rallying to beat Chicago at home, the Senators built their 3-0 lead in the opening 16:47.

After Pastrnak’s power-play goal late in the first period, Ottawa pushed to 5-1 just seven minutes into the second the two quick scores from Stutzle and Cozens. Boston coach Marco Sturm then lifted Korpisalo.

The Bruins were 8-1-1 following a loss their previous 10 times.

Stutzle outhustled Pavel Zacha in front before pushing the puck into the net to make it 4-1 and Cozens scored on a shot from the right point.

In the opening period, Batherson fired a wrister from the slot that Korpisalo seemed to miss trying to make a glove save just 90 seconds into the game.

Batherson outworked Bruins defenseman Andrew Peeke, battling for a loose puck in front of the crease before kicking it over to Giroux, who pushed it into the net with 6:16 left in the first.

Zetterlund then scored on a shot that didn’t seem to have much of an opening before slipping between Korpisalo’s right arm and the near post with 3:13 left in the period.

Skating with a two-man advantage, Pastrnak’s one-timer beat Ullmark with 53 seconds to go in the first,

Up Next

Senators: Host Buffalo Tuesday night.

Bruins: Face Montreal Tuesday to close a five-game homestand.