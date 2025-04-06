Pastrnak, Swayman lead Bruins out of skid with 5-1 win over Hurricanes

David Pastrnak had a hat trick and two assists, Jeremy Swayman stopped 39 shots for his 100th career win and the Boston Bruins snapped a 10-game winless streak with a 5-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.

Morgan Geekie had a goal and four assists for the Bruins and Elias Lindholm added a goal and an assist.

Justin Robidas scored Carolina's only goal, breaking up Swayman's shutout bid with just 55 seconds remaining. Frederik Andersen had 21 saves for the Hurricanes.

The Bruins won for the first time in nearly a month, taking command with a pair of goals 58 seconds apart by Geekie and Lindholm in the final 1:11 of the first period.

Pastrnak assisted on the first two goals of the game, then delivered three consecutive goals over the final two periods. It was his 19th career hat trick.

The Bruins ended the team’s longest skid in the past 15 years. Boston, which hadn’t lost 10 straight since 2010, were 0-9-1 since beating Florida 3-1 on March 11.

Takeaways

Hurricanes: Carolina lost back-to-back games for the first time since late February.

Bruins: Pastrnak's second hat trick of the season was only the second for the Bruins, too.

Key moment

Midway through the second period, Pastrnak nudged the puck across the slot with his left skate, spun around at the opposite post and got off a forehand from behind the goal line, beating Andersen and putting Boston up 3-0.

Key stat

Although Boston was outshot 40-26, the Bruins outhit the Hurricanes 39-12 and blocked 25 shots to Carolina's seven.

Up next

The Hurricanes continue four straight on the road with a game Tuesday night at Buffalo. The Bruins visit the Sabres on Sunday.