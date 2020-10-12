Patriots Continue To Battle COVID-19 As NFL Juggles Schedule

For the third time in eight days the New England Patriots had a game rescheduled following Byron Cowart's positive COVID-19 test on Sunday morning.

The postponement of the Patriots vs. Broncos game to Week 6 led to an additional seven games needing to be moved to balance the NFL schedule.

Christopher Mason of MassLive.com joined The Drive on Monday to discuss the juggling act by the NFL, and how the Pats and Bill Belichick are trying their best to navigate the uncertain waters.