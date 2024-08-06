Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon practices with team, discusses contract situation

Matthew Judon spoke to reporters on Monday at training camp about his hope to get a new contract from the New England Patriots.

The four-time Pro Bowler also had fellow linebacker Jahlani Tavai join him for post-practice media duty.

For two questions, Tavai served as Judon’s interpreter.

Both times, Judon leaned over to his teammate to provide an answer.

It marked the latest chapter of a training camp saga featuring the star player seeking what he believes is proper compensation while making sure his voice is heard.

“Judon feels great,” was Tavai’s response to the first question.

Could you ask Judon if he has any contract-related news?

After several moments, Tavai relayed “next question” into the microphone.

After that, Judon handled the answers. He was asked to revisit his behavior during last Monday’s practice which featured animated discussions with head coach Jerod Mayo and Patriots front office staffers Eliot Wolf and Matt Groh.

“We had a conversation. I didn’t want to be a distraction to the team. I wasn’t participating in drills that day so I went inside. Then I got a message and came back out to talk to our general manager. At times I talk with my hands,” Judon said.

“Regardless of the emotions involved, you try and get to an understanding. Just because we don’t agree doesn’t mean we don’t understand each other’s side.”

When Judon spoke to reporters earlier in camp, he noted that he signed the contract he did with the Patriots during the 2021 offseason.

Still, he desires a salary increase as one of the NFL’s top edge rushers — someone who has 32 sacks in 38 career games with New England.

“We have a market set by the highest guy, then everybody falls in line until the next person breaks that contract,” Judon said. “I have to go out there and do what I’m obligated to do so I don’t lose any money.”

Judon is scheduled to be a free agent after the 2024 season. Once again, he stressed that only one side of the story is being told.

“I’ve told you (reporters) of my desire to stay here,” said Judon. “With more years would come more money. That’s usually how a contract works, but it’s not up to me. (Wolf and Groh) come out here every day. You guys just don’t ask them questions.”

Judon has participated in four straight practices since his absence last Tuesday — he noted that he had something going on. The Patriots are scheduled to have one more practice before Thursday’s preseason opener against Carolina.

“Football and business are two different things. I love playing football. I love my teammates. I don’t like the business of football,” Judon said.