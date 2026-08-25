Anthony Seigler hit a go-ahead triple in the ninth inning, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Miami Marlins 4-2 on Monday night.

Mickey Gasper had two hits and walked twice for the Red Sox, who won their fourth straight. Boston has won 19 of 20 against teams with records of .500 or better.

Miami closer Pete Fairbanks (4-5) started the ninth but left after issuing a leadoff walk to Gasper. Fairbanks stepped off the mound and touched his right arm as he talked with catcher Brian Navarreto and manager Clayton McCullough. After the game, the right-hander said he had numbness and nerve irritation in his arm.

Tyler Zuber relieved Fairbanks and allowed Seigler’s line drive toward the right field foul area that scored pinch-runner Eli White from first and snapped a 2-all tie. Nick Sogard followed with an RBI single.

Erik Miller (3-0) pitched a scoreless eighth around two singles and a walk. Aroldis Chapman closed it out for his 30th save.

The Marlins were 2 for 18 with runners in scoring position.

Miami's Kyle Stowers went 1 for 4 in his return from the injured list.

Xavier Edwards’ bases-loaded RBI single in the seventh put the Marlins ahead 2-1.

The Red Sox tied it in the eighth when Wilyer Abreu scored from third on a wild pitch by reliever Josh Ekness. Abreu hit a leadoff double and advanced on a fly out before Ekness threw a curveball to the backstop.

Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara allowed one run and six hits over seven innings for his major league-leading 21st quality start. He walked two and struck out six.

Over his last three starts, Alcantara has given up five runs in 20 innings but has received only three runs of support.

Up next

LHP Peyton Tolle (8-6, 3.08 ERA) will start for the Red Sox on Tuesday. The Marlins had not announced a starter.