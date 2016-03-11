Patriots, Hogan Agree To Offer Sheet
The New England Patriots and wide receiver Chris Hogan have agreed to a 3-year, $12 million dollar offer sheet. Now it's up to the Buffalo Bills to match that offer.
That's what ESPN insider Adam Schefter is reporting.
Once the offer sheet is signed, the Bills have five days to match the offer or they lose Hogan to the Pats and get no compensation.
The 27-year-old Hogan is 6-foot-1 and 220 lbs. He caught 77 passes over the past couple of years in Buffalo as their number three receiver.